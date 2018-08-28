Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Zoning – Standing – Asphalt Plant – Neighbors – Special Damages (access required)

Zoning – Standing – Asphalt Plant – Neighbors – Special Damages (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 28, 2018

Petitioners’ only admissible evidence of special damages was their own testimony that their property would suffer a diminution in value if the Hampton respondents’ asphalt plant were allowed to operate; consequently, petitioners lack standing to seek review of the superior court’s order affirming county’s decision to allow the plant to operate. Petitioners’ appeal is dismissed. Petitioners also ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo