Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Contract – Unincorporated Separation Agreement – Spousal Support – Specific Performance (access required)

Domestic Relations – Contract – Unincorporated Separation Agreement – Spousal Support – Specific Performance (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 29, 2018

The trial court’s orders make clear that the court had no authority to amend the parties’ separation agreement, which was never incorporated into a court order. The court merely exercised its authority to order specific performance in the amount defendant could then afford to pay; this order did reduce the amount he owed under the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo