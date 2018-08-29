Quantcast
Elections – Civil Practice – Standing – Constitutional – Gerrymandering (access required)

Elections – Civil Practice – Standing – Constitutional – Gerrymandering (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 29, 2018

Plaintiffs have standing to assert their claims that North Carolina’s 2016 Congressional Redistricting Plan violates their constitutional rights. Moreover, with a narrow exception, plaintiffs have shown that the 2016 Plan violates their Equal Protection, First Amendment and Article I rights. We hereby enjoin the state from conducting any elections using the 2016 Plan in any election ...

