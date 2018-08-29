Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 29, 2018

Where the complaint alleges that the defendant-employer and the defendant-supervisor negligently pushed plaintiff to achieve full-time goals while she was working part-time, leading to a relapse of her mental illness, plaintiff’s claim may be brought only as a workers’ compensation claim before the Industrial Commission. We affirm the superior court’s grant of defendants’ motion to dismiss. The ...

