Tort/Negligence – Sovereign Immunity – County Office Building – Mold – Governmental Function (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 29, 2018

Where the plaintiff-city employee alleges mold exposure from his work in a county-owned building, plaintiff’s tort claim is barred by governmental immunity. We reverse the trial court’s denial of the defendant-county’s motion for summary judgment. Governmental immunity applies to those acts committed pursuant to a governmental function. A county’s maintenance and supervision of county-owned buildings falls within ...

