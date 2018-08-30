Quantcast
No attorney fees for licensing board discipline (access required)

No attorney fees for licensing board discipline (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 30, 2018

  Where sentence structure and punctuation cause confusion, the state Court of Appeals stands ready to provide clarity. A three-judge panel did just that recently, unmuddling a comma-heavy statute and holding that state law does not authorize an award of attorney’s fees resulting from a disciplinary action by a licensing board. In the second round of ...

