Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence – Malicious Prosecution & Abuse of Process – Workers’ Compensation – Exclusivity Provision – Insurance – Privity of Contract – UDTP (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Malicious Prosecution & Abuse of Process – Workers’ Compensation – Exclusivity Provision – Insurance – Privity of Contract – UDTP (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 4, 2018

Where plaintiff alleges that the defendant-workers’ compensation insurance carrier had false criminal charges brought against him in an attempt to get out of its duty to pay his workers’ compensation benefits, plaintiff has stated a claim for malicious prosecution, which is not barred by the exclusivity provision of the Workers’ Compensation Act. The court affirms the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo