Tort/Negligence – Strict Liability – Blasting – Contractor’s Employee – Assumption of Risk (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 4, 2018

Plaintiff, who worked in the rock-crushing division of independent contractor East Coast Drilling & Blasting, Inc. – which also performed blasting services – has stated a strict liability claim against the defendant-developer based on his allegations that the developer directly solicited East Coast’s blasting services and that a blast conducted pursuant to the developer’s contract ...

