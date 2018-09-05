Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Criminal Practice – False Pretenses – Bail Bondsman’s License – Unlawful Access of a Government Computer – Monthly Reports (access required)

Criminal Practice – False Pretenses – Bail Bondsman’s License – Unlawful Access of a Government Computer – Monthly Reports (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 5, 2018

Where defendant’s username and password were used to access a government computer program in order to send in a required report (but with significant omissions), and where defendant emailed the government required information (also with significant omissions), defendant unlawfully accessed a government computer. However, where defendant already had his bail bondsman’s license, his false reports did ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo