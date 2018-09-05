Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Warrantless Search – Parked Car – Drug Transactions – K-9 Alert (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 5, 2018

Even though the warrant to search defendant’s house and person did not encompass a car parked across the street from the house, officers had probable cause to search the car, which was parked on a public road, based on controlled purchases by a confidential information, the officers’ observation of defendant and the CI at the ...

