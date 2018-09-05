Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Stand Your Ground – Jury Instructions – No Duty to Retreat – Roadway Incident (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 5, 2018

Even though defendant wasn’t trying to kill the driver who was purportedly trying to force defendant off the road, since defendant intended to “strike the blow” and shoot the driver’s tire, a self-defense instruction was available for the offenses of discharging a firearm into an occupied and operating vehicle and misdemeanor injury to personal property. Defendant ...

