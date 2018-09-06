Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Intent not required for stand-your-ground instruction (access required)

Intent not required for stand-your-ground instruction (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher September 6, 2018

  Where a motorist shot out the tire of another moving vehicle allegedly trying to run him off the road, he intended to “strike the blow” and was entitled to a self-defense instruction to the jury that included no-duty-to-retreat language from North Carolina’s “stand your ground” law, the state Court of Appeals ruled Sept. 4. In ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo