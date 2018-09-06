Quantcast
By: Rebecca Lightle September 6, 2018

A district court did not err in denying preliminary injunctive relief to preserve the National Labor Relations Board’s ability to award relief following its adjudication of unfair labor practice charges against two hospitals. Because the Board did not show irreparable harm, the court was not required to consider the other factors supporting such relief. Background Bluefield Regional ...

