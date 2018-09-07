Lawyers in the News – Sept. 10

Poyner Spruill has hired four new attorneys:

Matt Weiner, whose practice focuses on financial services clients with an emphasis on creditors’ rights and bankruptcy proceedings, joins the firm’s Raleigh office as a partner and comes to the firm from Parker Poe.

Nick Tosco, who primarily works in litigation and land use, joins the firm’s Charlotte office and also comes from Parker Poe.

Missy Jaskolka practices in the financial services arena and joins the Charlotte office.

Cosmo Zinkow joins as an associate in the Raleigh office with a focus on litigation.

Womble Bond Dickinson announced five new hires:

Rick Minor has joined the firm’s Raleigh office. Minor advises companies on corporate tax planning and cross-border business structures. He comes to the firm from the North Carolina Department of Commerce and previously worked as the senior European tax counsel for several large companies and as a senior adviser to the government of Luxembourg.

Jinelle Craig has joined the firm’s Charlotte office. Her practice focuses on commercial lending, corporate transactional, and general commercial matters. She comes to the firm from Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney in Charlotte.

Victoria Alvarez has also joined the firm in its Winston-Salem office, and will practice with its mass torts team. She comes to the firm from Brown & James in St. Louis, Missouri.

Commercial real estate attorney Brittany Teague has also joined the firm’s Winston-Salem office. She comes to the firm from Tuggle Duggins.

Trust and estates attorney Elie Foy has joined the firm’s Raleigh office and comes to the firm from Wyrick Robbins.

Kandace Watkins has joined Young Moore as member of the firm’s worker’s compensation and employment teams. She will represent employers and insurers in litigation and recently completed a judicial clerkship for Justice Sam Ervin of the North Carolina Supreme Court.

Hedrick Gardner announced that Jennifer Ruiz was elected managing partner of its Raleigh office, effective August 31.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

