Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Why lawyers should stop, collaborate and listen (access required)

Why lawyers should stop, collaborate and listen (access required)

By: David Donovan September 7, 2018

  Legal Upheaval: A Guide to Creativity, Collaboration, and Innovation in Law. Michele DeStefano. American Bar Association. 282 pages. $34.95 Browse through the business section of any bookstore and you’ll find shelves full of paeans to entrepreneurship, but much less ink is spilled extolling the value of intrapreneurship—taking the same mindset of innovation and risk-taking as entrepreneurs, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo