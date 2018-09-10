Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Bar exam results damp squib before move to UBE (access required)

Bar exam results damp squib before move to UBE (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher September 10, 2018

  “The results from North Carolina’s July 2018 Bar Exam show that our state continues to have one of the lowest overall bar pass rates in the nation.” Those words, from Elon School of Law Dean Luke Bierman, sum up July’s showing in the last bar exam before North Carolina moves to the Uniform Bar Exam in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo