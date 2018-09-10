Quantcast
Civil Practice – Appeals – Stay Pending Appeal – Bond – Collected Rents – Costs & Fees (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 10, 2018

An order for a stay pending appeal found that defendant had posted a $30,000 bond, but the order only required defendant to pay rents collected from the disputed properties to the clerk of court. Therefore, after plaintiffs succeeded on appeal, they were entitled to release of the $42,000 in collected rents but not the $30,000 ...

