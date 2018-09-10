Quantcast
Corporate – Acquisition Negotiations – Unfair Trade Practices – Cheerleading Program (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 10, 2018

The defendant-buyer grew frustrated with plaintiff Emert, a 50-percent shareholder in plaintiff Prodigy Allstars of Concord, Inc., so the buyer’s manager, defendant Barger, and the other 50-percent shareholder of Prodigy – defendant Smith – worked together to allow the buyer’s company to usurp Prodigy’s lease, hire away Prodigy’s employees, and enroll Prodigy’s customers, leaving plaintiff ...

