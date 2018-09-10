Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 10, 2018

Although the defendant-wife contends that the parties only cohabited for 71 days, which she says is too short a time to develop a “standard of living,” the plaintiff-husband moved to the United States in order to reside with the wife and enjoyed a certain standard of living upon his arrival here. We affirm the trial court’s ...

