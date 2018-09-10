Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Support – Contempt – Willfulness (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Support – Contempt – Willfulness (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 10, 2018

Where the trial court’s contempt order said the defendant-father’s failure to pay child support was “without justifiable excuse,” it doesn’t matter that the order failed to use the word “willful” or any of its derivations. We affirm the trial court’s order holding defendant in contempt. Defendant takes issue with one of the trial court’s findings about unreimbursed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo