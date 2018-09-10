Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Real Property – Quiet Title Action – Boundary Dispute – 1916 Map – Earthen Dam (access required)

Real Property – Quiet Title Action – Boundary Dispute – 1916 Map – Earthen Dam (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 10, 2018

Although plaintiffs pointed to an oak tree on a 1916 map as a monument, the tree can no longer be located on the ground. On the other hand, the earthen dam on the map still exists, and the trial court did not err in deciding that the dam marked the boundary line between the parties’ ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo