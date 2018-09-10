Quantcast
Real Property – Quiet Title Action – Civil Practice – Rule 60 Appeal

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 10, 2018

Plaintiff, a new family company, which excludes defendant as a member (formed after defendant was caught selling family property and pocketing the proceeds) was granted summary judgment when defendant challenged the old family company’s transfer of real property to plaintiff. Insofar as defendant’s motion under N.C. R. Civ. P. 60 asserted that his assignment of ...

