Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Expert Witness – Specialty – Practice (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Expert Witness – Specialty – Practice (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 10, 2018

The defendant-hospital’s “hospitalists” may be considered specialists, since they hold themselves out as hospitalists. Even though plaintiff’s expert, Dr. Paul Genecin, is an internal medicine specialist, since Dr. Genecin is experienced in the procedures performed by the hospitalists and can speak to the relevant standard of care, the trial court should not have disqualified Dr. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo