Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – District Court’s suppression and sentencing affirmed on appeal (access required)

Criminal Practice – District Court’s suppression and sentencing affirmed on appeal (access required)

By: Paul Fletcher September 11, 2018

The district court correctly denied appellant’s motion to suppress because the arrest was supported by probable cause and the vehicle search was subject to the community caretaking exception to the warrant requirement. The district court also correctly sentenced appellant in accordance with the Armed Career Criminal Act. Background On April 22, 2014, around 10:00 p.m., two South ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo