Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Evidence – Body Cam Footage – Racial Epithets (access required)

Criminal Practice – Evidence – Body Cam Footage – Racial Epithets (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 11, 2018

Where defendant testified that she would not intentionally spit on a police officer because “it’s just disrespectful,” the trial court did not err in allowing the state to rebut this assertion and to show defendant’s animus towards the police on the night of her arrest via a video of her in the back of a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo