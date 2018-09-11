Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Disaster planning for law firms (access required)

Disaster planning for law firms (access required)

By: Matt Chaney September 11, 2018

  Category 4 Hurricane Florence is headed for the Carolinas and has the potential to gravely impact a wide swath of the eastern seaboard from Virginia to South Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper evacuated the state’s barrier islands Sept. 11, saying that the time to hope the storm goes away has passed. The storm is expected ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo