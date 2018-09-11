Quantcast
Insurer in the dock for allegedly framing disabled worker

By: David Donovan September 11, 2018

  An injured worker who suffered a traumatic brain injury after falling 18 feet onto concrete will be able to pursue a malicious prosecution claim against an insurance company that he says gave false information to police in an effort to frame him for insurance fraud, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. Judge Lucy Inman, ...

