Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Former Durham DA Tracey Cline reinstated (access required)

Former Durham DA Tracey Cline reinstated (access required)

By: David Donovan September 12, 2018

Attorney: Tracey E. Cline Location: Durham Bar membership: Member since 1989 Disciplinary action: Reinstated to the practice of law on Sept. 5 Background: Cline was suspended from the practice of law for five years in June 2015. Cline was the district attorney for Durham County, and beginning in 2011, she made repeated statements impugning the honesty and integrity of ...

