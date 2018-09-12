Quantcast
By: David Donovan September 12, 2018

Attorney: Carson W. Freeman Location: Newton Bar membership: Member since 2012 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Aug. 30 Background: Freeman misappropriated funds from at least five clients, and in multiple additional instances misappropriated entrusted funds through unattributed transfers and withdrawals, or through disbursements made for her own benefit. The misappropriations in these instances were knowing and willful. Previous discipline: None

