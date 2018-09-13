Chief Justice Martin issues order for counties subject to Florence evacuation

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin issued an order Thursday evening declaring that catastrophic conditions resulting from Hurricane Florence currently exist in those counties subject to mandatory evacuation orders: Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Hyde, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Sampson, and Tyrrell.

Martin therefore ordered that all pleadings, motions, notices, and other documents and papers that were due to be filed in those counties between Sept. 13 and Sept. 17 in civil actions, criminal actions, estates, and special proceedings shall be deemed to be timely filed if they are filed before the close of business on Sept. 28.

He further ordered that all other acts that were due to be done in those counties between Sept. 13 and Sept. 17 in civil actions, criminal actions, estates, and special proceedings shall be deemed to be timely done if they are done before the close of business on Sept. 28.

Martin’s order states that will issue additional orders as circumstances may warrant.

