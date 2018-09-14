Quantcast
By: Steve Lash September 14, 2018

Citing judicial immunity, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the dismissal of a multimillion-dollar civil rights lawsuit against a Maryland circuit court judge who ordered a deputy sheriff to use a Taser-like electrical shock to quiet a criminal defendant. The 4th Circuit noted that former Charles County Circuit Judge Robert Nalley was convicted ...

