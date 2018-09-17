Quantcast
Knightdale attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan September 17, 2018

Attorney: Matthew A. Smith Location: Knightdale Bar membership: Member since 2010 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Sept. 10 Background: In December 2017, Smith entered a guilty plea to the charge of taking indecent liberties with a child, a Class F felony. According to the arrest warrant, Smith used a social media application to solicit material of a sexual nature from ...

