Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Race Discrimination Claim – Racial Epithet – Retaliation (access required)

Labor & Employment – Race Discrimination Claim – Racial Epithet – Retaliation (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 17, 2018

Even though defendant’s human resources manager, Jeff Tingen, vehemently denies calling plaintiff a n****r, genuine issues of material fact exist concerning whether Tingen used the racial epithet and whether Tingen’s conduct was sufficiently severe to alter the conditions of plaintiff’s employment and create a hostile work environment. The court grants in part and denies in part ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo