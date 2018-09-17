Quantcast
By: David Donovan September 17, 2018

Attorney: James N. Jorgensen Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member since 1996 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for three years on Sept. 7. The suspension is stayed for its duration so long as Jorgensen complies with certain conditions. Background: An out-of-state law firm referred multiple cases to Jorgensen to litigate on behalf of various insurance companies. Jorgensen ...

