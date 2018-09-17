Quantcast
By: David Donovan September 17, 2018

Attorney: Frederick J. Owens Location: Wilmington Bar membership: Member since 1998 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for three years on Sept. 7. After 30 days, Owens may petition for a stay of the remaining portion of the suspension so long as he complies with certain conditions. Background: A procedural audit of Owens’ trust account revealed numerous ...

