Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Attorney’s Fees – Frivolous Claim – Contract – Vehicle Repair (access required)

Civil Practice – Attorney’s Fees – Frivolous Claim – Contract – Vehicle Repair (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 19, 2018

Plaintiffs alleged that defendants had failed to make necessary repairs to plaintiffs’ vehicle and had actually damaged the vehicle, and the trial court relied on plaintiff Burton’s affidavit – saying the vehicle was undriveable and had sustained $22,750 in damages – when it denied defendants’ motion for summary judgment. At trial, Burton admitted that the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo