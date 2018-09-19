Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 19, 2018

At his trial on an assault petition, the juvenile defendant testified that he threw a full, unopened milk carton at his teacher’s face, thereby intentionally striking her. Only after his testimony did the trial court inform the juvenile that he had the right to remain silent and that his testimony could be used against him ...

