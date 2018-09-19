Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody & Visitation – Suspension – Evidence – Expert Testimony (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody & Visitation – Suspension – Evidence – Expert Testimony (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 19, 2018

Given the ample evidence that the defendant-mother had purposefully engaged in a course of conduct designed to alienate the parties’ children’s affections for their father and that these actions were detrimental to the children’s welfare, the trial court could temporarily suspend visitation for the mother while the father and children participated in reunification therapy. We affirm ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo