Environmental – Dominion Energy prevails in Clean Water Act appeal (access required)

Environmental – Dominion Energy prevails in Clean Water Act appeal (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 19, 2018

The Sierra Club sued Dominion Energy under the citizen-suit provision of the Clean Water Act.  Following a bench trial, the district court found that rainwater and groundwater were leaching arsenic from the coal ash in the landfill and settling ponds, polluting the groundwater, which carried the arsenic into navigable waters. And because the court determined ...

