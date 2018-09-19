Quantcast
Intellectual Property – True statement prompts dismissal of Lanham Act claim (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 19, 2018

Liberty Counsel, an organization dedicated to advancing Christian causes, sued GuideStar, a nonprofit organization that maintains an extensive online directory of profiles on other nonprofits, after GuideStar reported the Southern Poverty Law Center had designated Liberty as a hate group. Because the statement about the designation was true, the court affirmed dismissal of the Lanham ...

