Criminal Practice – Evidence – Defendant's Post-Arrest Statements – Cross-Examination – Sentencing – Aggravating Factors – Pretrial Notice

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 20, 2018

After his arrest, defendant told police where he had left his six-year-old victim chained to a tree, told them how to unlock the chains, said he was sorry and that he hoped she was okay, and said he had planned to bring her some water. Defendant was charged with attempted murder, so this evidence was ...

