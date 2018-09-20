Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Juvenile Offender – Life without Parole – First Impression (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 20, 2018

Where the trial court found that “there is no certain prognosis” for defendant’s potential for rehabilitation, defendant – who was 17 when he committed the two murders at issue – does not fall within the class of juvenile offenders who are “irreparably corrupt” and “permanently incorrigible” and who may therefore be sentenced to life without ...

