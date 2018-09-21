Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Evidence – Post-Conviction DNA Testing (access required)

Criminal Practice – Evidence – Post-Conviction DNA Testing (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 21, 2018

We affirm our Court of Appeals’ unpublished decision to uphold the trial court’s denial defendant’s pro se “Motion to Locate and Preserve Evidences [sic] and Motion for Post-Conviction DNA Testing.” State v. Sayre (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-077-18, 1 p.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (Eric Morgan, J.) On appeal from the Court of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo