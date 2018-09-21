Quantcast
By: Heath Hamacher September 21, 2018

  Entering a murder victim’s skeletal remains into evidence for a jury to see was more probative than prejudicial, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled in a case of first impression. Rodney Enoch was convicted of murdering his girlfriend, Debra Sellars. He claims that Sellars’ bones were displayed by prosecutors during trial to excite the ...

