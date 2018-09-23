Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Chief Justice Martin issues new order for Florence-hit counties (access required)

Chief Justice Martin issues new order for Florence-hit counties (access required)

By: David Donovan September 23, 2018

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin issued an order Sept. 21 providing further relief for filing deadlines in the counties hit hardest by Hurricane Florence. Martin declared that catastrophic conditions resulting from Florence exist or have existed in Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, New ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo