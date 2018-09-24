Quantcast
By: David Donovan September 24, 2018

Attorney: Joseph H. Forbes Jr. Location: Elizabeth City Bar membership: Member since 1984 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for three years on Sept. 17. After six months, Forbes may apply for a stay of the remaining portion of the suspension. Background: A random procedural audit of Forbes’ trust account revealed a failure to conduct required reconciliations ...

