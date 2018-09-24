Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Sanford attorney disbarred (access required)

Sanford attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan September 24, 2018

Attorney: Paige C. Cabe Location: Sanford Bar membership: Member since 1997 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Sept. 12 Background: On repeated occasions, Cabe knowingly misappropriated funds belonging to multiple clients, and use those funds for her own benefit. In response to a subpoena from the state bar, Cabe provided falsified bank records to bar that gave the false impression that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo