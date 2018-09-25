State: N Carolina prison inmates coordinated disturbances

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is looking into what it says was coordinated acts of disobedience by prisoners at a correctional center.

Department spokesman Jerry Higgins tells The Asheville Citizen-Times that Craggy Correctional Center inmates on Saturday set trash can fires in at least three housing areas, stopped up toilets and sinks to cause flooding and microwaved popcorn to the point of burning to produce smoke.

No assaults were reported, and no inmates or staff members were injured.

Inmates were evacuated to the prison yard, as staff put out fires. The department’s Prison Emergency Response Team will remain at the facility for an undetermined period of time.

Higgins declined to comment on what could have caused the disturbances. It’s unclear whether any charges were filed.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

