Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Injured school children receive $900K settlement (access required)

Injured school children receive $900K settlement (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher September 26, 2018

  A group of children injured while crossing a highway to board their school bus have agreed to settle their claims for $902,500, the children’s attorneys report. Jay Kerr of Asheville reported that the students were struck by an SUV being driven by an elderly man who said that he failed to see the children crossing ...

