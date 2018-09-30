Quantcast
Lawyers in the News – Oct. 1 (access required)

By: David Donovan September 30, 2018

Tom Buckley has joined Goldberg Segalla as a partner in firm’s general liability practice group in Raleigh. Buckley represents businesses in complex commercial litigation matters and was previously with Hedrick Gardner in Raleigh. Allegra Sinclair has also joined Goldberg Segalla, as an associate in the firm’s general liability practice group in Raleigh. Sinclair focuses her practice ...

